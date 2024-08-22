Coachella Valley Unified goes back to school

Coachella Valley Unified School District is headed back to school today!

Over 16,000 students will begin classes this morning, and administrators are excited to welcome them back.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Frances Esparza, has been preparing for the school year all summer. She has created a 100 day plan to visit with teachers, students and parents from all schools.

News Channel 3 is spending the morning at Mountain Vista Elementary in Indio. Stay tuned to hear from students on their first day!