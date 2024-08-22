Skip to Content
Top Stories

Coachella Valley Unified goes back to school

By
Published 5:20 AM

Coachella Valley Unified School District is headed back to school today!

Over 16,000 students will begin classes this morning, and administrators are excited to welcome them back.

The district's superintendent, Dr. Frances Esparza, has been preparing for the school year all summer. She has created a 100 day plan to visit with teachers, students and parents from all schools.

News Channel 3 is spending the morning at Mountain Vista Elementary in Indio. Stay tuned to hear from students on their first day!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content