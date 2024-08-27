OneFuture Coachella Valley and local healthcare leaders expanding College of the Desert’s nursing program

Healthcare industry leaders have committed $2.9 million dollars towards the expansion of the RN program at College of the Desert.

OneFuture's Healthcare Leadership Roundtable includes partnerships with Desert Care Network, Desert

Healthcare District & Foundation, Eisenhower Health and the Inland Empire Health Plan.

The commitment, which will add 70 students to the 2024-2025 nursing class, covers program costs, the expansion of the skills lab, student scholarships and holistic support services that ensure program completion and successful transition into the workforce.

This comes at a time where nurses are needed in the Coachella Valley. There are currently 3,200 nurses across our region. The Valley needs 350 nurses to annually replenish the talent pipeline. This expanded program will help fill the need for new nurses, and it offers an opportunity for local students to pursue nursing degrees.

