Dealing with the challenges of going back to school, suggestions from the Betty Ford Center

With students going back to school, some groups are at risk of mental health challenges. The National Center for Education Statistics found that 58% of public schools reported the percentage of students seeking school-based mental health services had increased since the last school year. And the Harris Poll found that 71% of parents across the nation feel that their children experienced challenges last school year.

News Channel 3 spoke with a clinical supervisor from the Betty Ford Center about what challenges present themselves during the start of the school year.

"Sometimes getting back into the routine of things can be difficult. There can be a lot of pressure, on parents and students, to get stuff done. New schools, classrooms, teachers can create anxiety and that can be really hard for everyone," said Melissa Hawkins, a Clinical Supervisor at the Betty Ford Center.

And the going back to school can create a finical burden. "It's expensive to pay for school supplies, activities, usually the kids need new clothes, and all those expenses can be challenging for a lot of families," said Hawkins.

While this can be a difficult time, there are things that parents can do to ease their stress. "Self care is huge," said Hawkins. "A lot of times, if there's anything can ing that they do for themselves it's helpful. Finding quiet time, relaxing before the morning starts, it can help. Stress can translate to your children, so it's important to take care of yourself."

As for children and teens, it's important that they communicate their feelings. "Talking about the problem is the first step, finding out that there are other people that feel the same thing makes them realize that they are not alone," said Hawkins.

And Hawkins says that while this can be a challenging time, "communication and being kind to yourself is the most important things."