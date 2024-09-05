Sexual Health Awareness Month, DAP Health providing free testing services

September is Sexual Health Awareness Month.

According to DAP Health, there are over 12,000 people in Riverside County living with HIV. While living with HIV has become a manageable condition, it doesn’t mean the epidemic is over. While there are tools to end transmission, people are becoming HIV positive daily.

And STI treatment and testing are both free at DAP Health. DAP says that rates of STI infections are high in the Coachella Valley and that it's important for people to get tested every 3 months, or after a suspected exposure. If you test negative, DAP can provide you with DoxyPEP, a preventive measure.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4:00 PM to learn more about Sexual Health Awareness Month.