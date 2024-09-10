Wildfire smoke and ash continues to affect the Coachella Valley

Wildfire smoke and ash from the Line Fire has been apparent to residents across the Coachella Valley. The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to extend a Wildfire Smoke Advisory due to fires burning in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties.

The Palm Springs Unified School District says it is monitoring the air quality in Palm Springs, which is currently at a moderate level. Although a moderate level means schools can continue with outdoor activities, the district decided today to move all outdoor activities indoors and canceled all outdoor sports practices.

News Channel Three has reached out to Desert Sands Unified School District and the Coachella Valley Unified School District, but has not yet received a response.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear more from experts on how the smoke and ash is affecting us in the valley.