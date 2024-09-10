Skip to Content
Top Stories

Wildfire smoke and ash continues to affect the Coachella Valley

By
Updated
today at 11:30 AM
Published 11:03 AM

Wildfire smoke and ash from the Line Fire has been apparent to residents across the Coachella Valley. The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues to extend a Wildfire Smoke Advisory due to fires burning in Los Angeles, Orange, and San Bernardino counties.

The Palm Springs Unified School District says it is monitoring the air quality in Palm Springs, which is currently at a moderate level. Although a moderate level means schools can continue with outdoor activities, the district decided today to move all outdoor activities indoors and canceled all outdoor sports practices.

News Channel Three has reached out to Desert Sands Unified School District and the Coachella Valley Unified School District, but has not yet received a response.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear more from experts on how the smoke and ash is affecting us in the valley.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content