National Voter Registration Day, how Coachella Valley colleges are encouraging students to vote

Today, colleges across the country are working in an effort to help get students registered to vote.

Here in the valley, College of the Desert and Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus have registration services for their students and the community.

College of the Desert's Social Justice Club has arranged for non-partisan volunteers to come to campus to help students register. Volunteers will be on campus at the amphitheater from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

“For a lot of our students, this might actually be their first time at voting," said Jenne Carey, the Advisor Social Justice Club. We really want them to feel empowered. It’s important for them to know that if they all show up, that really impacts the vote.“

And at CSUSB PDC, they are hosting a voter registration drive, in partnership with Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

"The voter registration drive is open to all, however, our target audience is students who are not registered to vote," said Camelia Fowler, a Community Engagement Specialist at CSUSB PDC. "Students will be directed to a QR to complete their voter registration online or have the opportunity to complete a voter registration form, provided by The Riverside County Registrar of Voters."

The event will be held from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in the RG Lobby.

In California, you must be registered to vote 15 days before the November 5th election. October 21st is the last day to register.

To learn more about voter registration, head to the California Secretary of State's website.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from newly registered voters, and what issues they care about going into the November election.