Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Desert Regional’s Comprehensive Cancer Center

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in their lifetime.

All women should get screened for breast cancer every year starting at age 40. And as of September, FDA Guidelines require that all mammogram reports sent to patients must include breast density.

The Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional Medical Center is helping to raise awareness for breast cancer by participating in "Mammo Mondays" where they extend clinic hours on Mondays during October (8AM to 6PM). They are also working every day to ensure women can get their mammograms quickly and conveniently.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and how new guidelines could dramatically help decrease fatalities due to breast cancer.