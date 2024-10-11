Coachella locals react ahead of former President Trump’s visit

This weekend, former President Trump will visit Coachella for a rally. This comes just 23 days ahead of the election. Trump is scheduled to rally at Calhoun Ranch, and attendees from across the region are expected to join him.

Local officials have reacted to the former President's visit to Coachella. Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said, “Trump’s attacks on immigrants, women, the LGBTQ community, and the most vulnerable among us don’t align with the values of our community. He has consistently expressed disdain for the type of diversity that helps define Coachella. We don’t know why Trump is visiting, but we know he wasn’t invited by the people who live here. He ain’t like us.”

Congressman Raul Ruiz echoed this sentiment. He said, “It’s truly appalling—and yet another demonstration of his cluelessness and ignorance—that Donald Trump would stage a rally in Coachella.”

While News Channel 3 has reported on the responses of political groups and local officials, we sought to hear from Coachella residents about their thoughts.

In Downtown Coachella, most people we spoke with said they will not attend Trump’s rally and do not support the presidential candidate.

One local says Trump's ideology does not align with that of Coachella residents, who are more than 96% Hispanic and Latino. "He's a liar," said Francisco Silva. "He doesn’t like Mexicans. He always says we're here to rob your jobs, came here to steal your money, came here to steal whatever we could, killing everybody. I don’t do that."

Another local agreed. "Why is he coming to a place where there are a lot of immigrants?" said Lurpes Gonzalez.

However, some business owners expressed support for Trump and a desire to attend the rally but requested to remain off-camera to protect their businesses. One man, who says he is a friend of many local businesses, believes that many people in the area agree with Trump's policies. "There are a lot of business people who support him here," said Casey J. Negron. "I think he’s great for the valley."

Stay with News Channel 3 for more insights from Coachella locals regarding Trump’s visit.



