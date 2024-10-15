Indio CHP hiring for dispatchers

California Highway Patrol is hiring for Public Safety Dispatchers in their Indio office. Dispatchers are the first point of contact for people in emergency situations.

Indio's CHP handles 6,000 square miles, from the Arizona's state line to San Bernardino's County line and from Imperial to Riverside County. CHP responds to traffic emergencies on highways and unincorporated roads.

Dispatchers have the responsibility of answering 911 calls, listening to radios, and collecting data. Some of the staff on the dispatching team at Indio's CHP office say dispatchers need to be diligent workers who are good at multitasking.

If you're interested in applying to a career with California Highway Patrol, head to this site.