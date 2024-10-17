The Great ShakeOut taking place today across College of the Desert Campuses

College of the Desert is partnering with the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network (CVDPN) for the Great ShakeOut today. This emergency response drill will take place at 10:17 AM, and it aims to help prepare the community for an earthquake.

"People need to be personally prepared wherever they are," said Carla Sullivan-Dilley of CVDPN. "We don't know when an earthquake will happen, and once it happens, there is no time to prepare."

The Los Angeles Times has reported that Southern California has experienced 15 independent seismic sequences this year, the highest annual total in the last 65 years.

Today, people in California and around the world will learn what to do in case of an emergency. There are 2,702,384 participants worldwide, including 393 colleges and universities, with College of the Desert being one of seven registered in Riverside County.

CVDPN emphasizes that preparedness is key in any emergency situation. In the event of an earthquake, Sullivan-Dilley advises, "Wherever you are, drop, cover, and hold on. You're not going to be able to outrun an earthquake. And be prepared for aftershocks."

Earthquakes can damage structures, necessitating evacuation. "You need to have preparedness items, known as 'go bags,' next to or under your bed, in your car, and in your place of business or school. You need to be prepared anytime, anywhere," Sullivan-Dilley said.