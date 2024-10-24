Skip to Content
Top Stories

Howl-O-Ween at the Living Desert, spooky wildlife and fun for the whole family

By
Published 6:22 AM

The Living Desert is hosting its Howl-O-Ween experience this weekend!

The weekend long celebration will feature fun everyone with trick-or-treats, spooky animals, face painting and food vendors. There are also photo opportunities throughout the park.

New this year, the Living Desert is debuting a kid-friendly haunted house. And they are brining back animal trading cards with 10 new animals this Howl-O-Ween.

And don’t miss out: purchase one adult ticket and get a kids’ ticket for free until midnight!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content