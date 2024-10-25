Matt Sorum visits PSUSD schools during Adopt the Arts assemblies

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum is spending his day with students from the Palm Springs Unified School District.

The Adopt the Arts program, founded in Los Angeles by Sorum, has since expanded to the Valley after his move to Palm Springs.

Research from the National Library of Medicine shows that providing high-quality music education to elementary school students yields far-reaching benefits. It affects cognitive development: rhythm, reward and other modulating variables.

Adopt the Arts aims to provide high-quality music education to elementary schools in California.

Today, Sorum is playing the drums alongside choir students, answering their questions and sharing his journey as a musician.