New offerings at PGA West ahead of the Winter Season

PGA West is best known as the "Western Home of Golf in America," and it’s right in our backyard! Ahead of this season, they have announced many exciting renovations and restorations.

Notably, the Pete Dye clubhouse at the Mountain Dunes course has been completely renovated. The Bunker Bar now features a menu of classic PGA West dishes, and two golf simulators have been added to the clubhouse. These simulators are available for anyone to rent, and the clubhouse opens to the public on Monday.

Other updates at PGA West include the reopening of the Pete Dye Stadium Course in November, following its restoration and recent reseeding. Tim Liddy oversaw the restoration, which included renovations to the bunkers, greens, and tees, as well as updates to the drainage and irrigation. At 7,300 yards, the Pete Dye Stadium Course is considered one of the most challenging and exciting courses to play in the country. It serves as the host course for one of the PGA Tour’s most historic tournaments, The American Express (formerly known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic).

If you’re looking to learn the game of golf or refine your skills, PGA West's Golf Academy could be the perfect place for you. They offer golf instruction that includes components such as mental and physical well-being, custom club fitting, state-of-the-art video analysis, sophisticated launch monitor systems, and on-course instruction.