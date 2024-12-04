PSUSD easing the burden of holiday stress through food programs, services and Community Giving Day

Palm Springs Unified School District is gifting presents and essentials to 104 families during its annual Community Giving Day on December 21st. Four families from each PSUSD school have been selected for special support, but all district students will have the opportunity to receive a gift as part of the event.

97% of PSUSD families living at or below the poverty line, and the district is committed to ensuring that families in need are fed and supported throughout the winter break. During this time, the district is providing critical services to help families stay engaged.

The Community Engagement Center will remain open throughout the break, offering families access to Wi-Fi, opportunities to learn new skills, and childcare services for parents.

Additionally, a Winter Break Camp will be available at each Middle School for students in grades TK-8.

To ensure no family goes hungry, PSUSD will also distribute fresh produce boxes to families during the break, supplementing the more than 20,000 meals the district serves daily when school is in session.