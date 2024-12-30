Skip to Content
Top Stories

As the year ends, important financial deadlines are approaching; what you should be aware of

adrian vieriu / Pexels
By
Updated
today at 10:59 AM
Published 10:27 AM

With the New Year comes important deadlines that you might not be aware of, but making those changes before the calendar rolls over to 2025 could be to your benefit.

According to Covered California, signing up for coverage before 11:59pm on December 31st means you could be covered starting New Year's Day and for the rest of 2025.

There are also financial deadlines to be considered, such as deadlines for charitable donations you can claim for your taxes this year.

Tonight, stay with KESQ to hear from financial planners and insurance representatives on deadlines that you should be aware of as we enter 2025.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content