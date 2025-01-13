Idyllwild faces damage after last week’s high winds, with more Santa Ana winds on the way

Idyllwild will again be under a Red Flag Warning starting Monday afternoon until Wednesday, as another round of Santa Ana winds looks to bring dry, breezy conditions across Southern California.

This comes after winds last week tore through the mountain community, toppling trees and badly damaging three trailers in a local trailer park.

And according to Riverside County Parks websites, Idyllwild Regional Park remains closed due to these high winds.

The area also remains under public safety power shutoff warnings from Southern California Edison.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from local community members on how they're dealing with the damage and how they're preparing for this latest round of winds.