Veterans lead critical humanitarian mission in L.A. Wildfire disaster 

Firefighters continue to battle a string of historically destructive wildfires burning in Los Angeles County. Some people have been allowed to return to the evacuation zones this week to find nothing left. Several evacuees have taken refuge in the Coachella Valley, and now people at home are looking for ways to help.

News Channel Three spoke with Veteran-led non-profit organization Team Rubicon's CEO Art delaCruz on the relief efforts they're leading the charge in, here in Southern California. Team Rubicon has been aiding survivors on the ground of the L.A. wildfires. In 2023, Team Rubicon was also on the ground in Palm Springs helping first responders and residents in response to Hurricane Hilary.

Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon,

delaCryz is responsible for all facets of the veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps global communities before, during, and after crises and disasters.

Prior to becoming CEO, he was the Chief Operating Officer responsible for programs and operations, volunteers, technology, marketing and communications, and developing and executing the organization’s strategy.

Below is part of our conversation via Zoom with Mr. delaCruz from Team Rubicon's headquarters in Los Angeles on his organizations efforts, and how people can help aid victims of the L.A. wildfires.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight at 4pm for our full interview and the latest on the fires burning in L.A. County.

The fires have been burning for more than 10 days in L.A. County. What's the latest for you guys? Where have you been? What are you doing right now?

"I think it's important to know that Team Rubicon is here helping where we can. We've been doing a bunch of different tasks to alleviate the burden on those, you know, heroes, those firefighters who've been on the front lines for, you know, a week now. We've helped to help to move debris, you know, in your neighborhood close to that in Riverside. You know, we've had points of distribution when the power's turned off to distribute ice and water. You know, we've helped with home ignition zones in Simi Valley. And, you know, today at these access points, as people begin to return to these communities that have been impacted so terribly, you know, we're helping distribute information next to the California National Guard and the police officers and sheriffs to make sure that these citizens know, you know, the process and they're returning.

A lot of the people that work with you guys are veterans. What did they bring to this type of disaster response?

"Veterans are a bit of a secret sauce. What they bring is something they learned on the first day; you know, when they put on their uniform at boot camp, they learned teamwork. They learned decision-making; they learned leadership. You know, they learned how to act in oftentimes ambiguous situations. And that's exactly what communities face in disasters. So having, you know, those veteran skills, it's not about flying airplanes or shooting artillery. It's about something they keep when they take off their uniform."

It looks like at least today, there's a little bit of a window of opportunity in terms of the weather. What's the next phase? What's happening, you know, next week? And I know that's kind of hard to say until the fires are out.

"In each of these fires, obviously, you know, the dangers still lurk. Every disaster brings a new disaster. There are toxins in the air and on the ground in these neighborhoods that have been burned. And there are potential disasters that could happen in the future. We're already in conversations about the potential for contributing to the sandbagging effort, knowing that these burn scarred areas as we approach February, the rainiest month in Los Angeles, that taking mitigation efforts now could prevent a disaster in the future. You know, and on the on a broader scale, you know, we can look at all of the new things that are introduced because of things like, you know, schools being burned down, immense challenges for the cities. And we'll contribute where we can to help in ensuring that recovery can happen in some of these services can be provided as quickly as possible."

I know it's hard to to put a finite number on it, but what do you think? How long are your guys going to be needed?

"You know, if I had to guess, I think these amazing volunteers are going to contribute to the recovery of Los Angeles for the years to come. You know, just like in August of 23, you know, when this completely abnormal storm, you know, flooded parts of Palm Springs, you know, we were there and I think this one will take a long time to recover. This is essentially, you know, as a former FEMA administrator said, this is Los Angeles, Hurricane Katrina. But like New Orleans, Los Angeles can recover, you know, with the help of its people. And, you know, our neighbors."

What are some of the do's and don'ts in responding to a disaster like this?

"We applaud compassion. We applaud these people that are doing these acts. But it's really important to step back and go, am I actually creating a problem in and of itself? You know, one of the things that we're seeing now is what we're calling the second disaster. So many people have, you know, acted in a way that's genuine and hoping to help and pulling things out of their closet, you know, and donating them that there's literally a flood of materials that now somebody has to sort through and it's much easier, you know. And this is a due to donate cash."

So for the person sitting on the other side of the camera, maybe on their couch at home wanting to help, what's the best route they can take today?

"You know, if you're there wondering what you can do, vet great organizations, you know, consider signing up for organizations that align with your capabilities and your interests. And another really important thing that people can do is if you have a probability of experiencing a hazard, you know, you have to be, you know, taking proactive steps. One I think of often here in Los Angeles is, you know, it is earthquake season 365 days a year. And you know, the proximity of this fire made me step back. And, you know, this is my business. And I looked at my home ignition zone. I looked at fuels that are close to my home, you know, and I took a look at the trunk of my wife's car and said, you know, do we have the materials that we'll need, you know, if a disaster strikes? So these are all important things we can all do."

Let me ask you this. It's a broad question, but is there anything you say? Hey, news channel three. I hope the person sitting at home knows this. Or I think this is important to mention. I know that's a broad question.

"I think it's a great question. And here's the thing. I would say that everybody needs to know. They need to know that they can be part of the problem if they're not doing the right things, and they can always be part of the solution. So prepare yourself and be prepared to help our neighbors. You know, one thing disasters do is they bring out the best in the community around them."

