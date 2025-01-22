Riverside County Point-in-time count commences

County officials and local volunteers are joining today for the 2025 Riverside County Point-in-Time Homeless Count.

Volunteers are gathered this morning, heading out to various locations across Palm Springs to conduct the count.

The goal is to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in the area, providing data for local and federal agencies. This information will help the county understand the needs of the homeless population and work towards ending homelessness.

This year's count marks the first full Point-in-Time survey since 2023, as Riverside County only conducted a sheltered count in 2024.

In 2023, the report revealed 3,725 homeless individuals in the county.

News Channel 3 will be in the Palm Springs, following along to show you the process and findings of the PIT count.