How firefighters are leveraging artificial intelligence technology to detect wildfires faster than humans

CAL FIRE personnel are using artificial intelligence to detect wildfires.

The technology has been developed using the University of California, San Diego's Alert California wildfire cameras. It has been deployed across all 21 CAL FIRE dispatch centers across the state, including here in Southern California.

Late last year, a wildfire in Orange County was detected exclusively using this technology, which was recounted in an Orange County Fire Authority Facebook post.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear how CAL FIRE also uses artificial intelligence to detect wildfires across California to keep you safe.