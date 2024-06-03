Desert Regional 30-year lease proposal will be on the 2024 November ballot

The Desert Healthcare District and Foundation Board voted to pursue a hospital lease proposal from Tenet Health, the current Desert Regional Medical Center operator, on May 28.

The offer would extend Tenet’s current lease from 2027 to 2057 and enable support for critical seismic upgrades alongside new healthcare services for the community.

The final deal will come to voters in the 2024 election, after a series of community meetings to present the proposed agreement to the public.

“Our number one priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of the Coachella Valley residents we serve,” Chris Christensen, recently named Desert Healthcare District CEO, said. “We have thoroughly investigated our options and are confident this deal with Tenet will allow us to fully carry out our mission to achieve optimal health at all stages of life for all District residents.”

Desert Regional nurses protested the proposal ahead of the vote last week

According to the District, Tenet’s plan pays the District the full fair market value of Desert Regional Medical Center totaling approximately $650 million. The first $100 million payment will be made in 2027 with annual installments of more than $20 million over 20 years. The deal transfers ownership of the hospital to Tenet at the end of the lease with a final payment of $100 million.

Tenet will maintain seismic compliance of the hospital, and required by state law to be completed by 2030. Tenet has leased the Palm Springs hospital from the District since 1997.

The District has invested $100 million over the past 25 years to advance community healthcare. The agreement with Tenet expands that effort, providing millions of dollars to address pressing needs in primary, specialty and behavioral health. The funding will increase quality medical care access across the region, supporting whole-body wellness in the Coachella Valley, stated the District.

To learn more, visit dhcd.org.