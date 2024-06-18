Russell Betts to run for Desert Hot Springs mayor

Desert Hot Springs councilmember Russell Betts is set to run for mayor in November.

Betts announced his mayoral campaign on Tuesday.

“For over 15 years I have served all of Desert Hot Springs” said Betts. “I currently serve in an at-large capacity and with this year's district elections, I face the choice of representing a district or continuing to serve all of our city. I've decided to pursue the latter by running for mayor.”

In his announcement, Betts outlined key areas of focus for his campaign:

City Finances: One of our pressing needs is to get a better handle on city finances by enhancing city council oversight and ensuring more public involvement in significant spending decisions. As Mayor of Desert Hot Springs, I will ensure public oversight and that city council spending controls are enhanced to safeguard our City's financial well being. Inflation: Additionally, our council must address the ongoing issue of inflation, which is straining family budgets. There are suggestions inside City Hall to raise property taxes and fees. This is not the time for City Hall to make inflation worse. We must be mindful of the strain on family budgets and avoid measures that would worsen their burden. City Guidance: My goal is to continue our progress with an emphasis on fostering the best ideas. It's vital for a mayor to create space for all ideas to be heard and considered, including those from the public and fellow council members. I am committed to ensuring residents feel welcome at our council meetings.

“In the coming months, we have time for a more thorough discussion,” said Betts. “Today my purpose is to ask voters to keep me on our city council and in a position that allows me to continue working for all of Desert Hot Springs. We have achieved much together and will continue to make great strides.”

Betts was first elected to the Desert Hot Springs city council in 2007. He ran for mayor in 2009, losing to incumbent Yvonne Parks.

His current term on the city council runs until

The current mayor, Scott Matas, announced he will seek re-election for his fourth term. Matas was first elected to the city council in 2007. He was elected mayor in 2015.

Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the upcoming election.