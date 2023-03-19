Gov. Newsom visits Salton Sea for update on lithium production

Governor Gavin Newsom joined local leaders Monday morning for a visit to Imperial Valley.

Newsom visited a Geothermal Plant near the beleaguered Salton Sea to get an update on progress being made toward lithium production.

Watch his full remarks in the player below:

Lithium is the material essential to battery production. Imperial Valley contains some of the largest lithium deposits in the world, specifically underground near the Salton Sea, a region also known as Lithium Valley.

The Salton Sea was once a top tourist destination, attracting some of old Hollywood's biggest names, but over the past few decades, it's become an ecological disaster. Evaporation and agricultural runoff have exposed toxins in the lakebed and created a perfect environment for dangerous algae blooms and bacteria to thrive.

As the lake recedes, dust from the exposed toxic soil below, rich with farm pesticides, increases. Figures from a USC Environmental Health Centers and Aire Study estimate the amount of dust in the air will increase exponentially as the lake dries up, more than doubling from 2020 to 2025.

The lake has caused health issues for many residents who live near the lake. The rate of asthma hospitalizations for kids living at the southern end of the lake is more than double the state's number, according to the California Environmental Health Tracking Program.

“This is an environmental crisis that not only impacts the ecology of the region, but the people as well. Communities near the Salton Sea are at breaking point,” said Senator Padilla. “By unifying all of the conservation projects surrounding the Sea, we can streamline .efforts and bring about necessary change faster.”

Officials with the Salton Sea Partnership, comprised of Alianza Coachella Valley, Audubon California, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, Pacific Institute and Sierra Club California, said they applaud Padilla for introducing the bill and looks forward to working with him on this important legislation during this session.

“The creation of a conservancy at the Salton Sea to oversee the acquisition and management of land, create infrastructure and act as a responsible steward of wildlife habitat areas is long overdue,” said Frank Ruiz, director of the Salton Sea Program for Audubon California, a member of the Salton Sea Partnership. “As many different entities come together to slow the Sea’s decline, coordination and communication are essential, and we thank Sen. Padilla for working to further that.”

