It’s Game Day! What DEL players are saying ahead of Week 1

It's Game Day! High school football is officially back for the first time in 16 months.

Thursday we previewed the Desert Empire League by talking to the coaches. But what about the players? Here's what DEL players are saying ahead of Week 1.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Palm Springs at Palm Desert

“We’re very excited because the season has obviously been delayed a lot, so just ready to get on the field,” said Khalil Key, a junior free safety for the Aztecs.

“Our D-Line is amazing this year and our offense is completely different. I think we’re going to pass the ball a bit more, try to stretch the field. Coach McComb’s emphasis is on conditioning, so I think we’re going to be able to outrun these teams a lot and it’ll be exciting to watch,” said Hanyi Joh, junior running back for the Aztecs.

“Come out strong every game… hitting them in the mouth every game as a team. Our team’s coming in hot,” said Palm Springs senior running back and linebacker Arieon Capler.

“Success is, honestly, you know, winning all the games, but at the same time, we just feel good to come back out here and play football again,” said Jaden McCray, senior wide receiver and defensive back for the Indians.Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep

Rancho Mirage at Xavier Prep

“Every time you wake up in the morning, you just think of what life will be with football going on again,” said Rancho Mirage senior safety Dominic Sterling.

“I get nervous just thinking about it, you know,” said Rancho Mirage senior quarterback Cesar Vela.

“We’re really excited. We’re looking forward to this game just to take the opportunity and show what we have,” said Jack Howard, a senior tight end and linebacker for Xavier Prep. “We have a really high football IQ on the team and I think we’re really smart players. Our weakness is just being young, but I think we can deal with that."

“Everybody this year is being a student of the game. Like, they’re really taking film into depth and looking at it and trying to study it,” Vela said.

“I think the energy is going to be insanely high this year. Our guys have been waiting and waiting and we’ve been really working during practice and I think that’s what’s really going to push us during our games to be the best players we can be,” Sterling said.

“The fact that we have guys that didn’t stop working, people that want to win, and when you have a team that wants to win I think that there’s nothing that could hold them back,” said Ty Hershberger, a senior wide receiver for the Rattlers.

La Quinta at Shadow Hills

“It’s amazing being back out,” said La Quinta senior running back Michael Smith. “Hopefully, not too many mistakes, more wins, just a good season.”

Shadow Hills denied News Channel 3's request to interview any players.

There's only one Desert Valley League matchup this Friday, Coachella Valley at Cathedral City.

The News Channel 3 sports team will be LIVE at Palm Desert High School at 5 & 6 p.m. with a preview of our Game of the Week and much more! Plus, make sure to watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday at 11 for all the scores and highlights of every game!