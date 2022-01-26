Statue placed at crash-site in honoring two year anniversary of Kobe Bryant tragedy

Today marks two years since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others crashed in the Calabasas hills. None survived and today a statue was placed at the crash site honoring Kobe and Gigi.

Medina Sculpture and Design put the statue on display and carried all 160 pounds of its weight to the hillside.

Bryant's legacy is everlasting and today many sports figures had remarks on the anniversary including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"I know many of you are out there and wish you could still see him and see his brilliance on the court," said Abdul-Jabbar. "And what he was doing as a Dad. It was wonderful how he was coaching girls and getting them into the game."

The number 8 and 24 will forever be glued to Bryant and the way he lived his life. The pureness of "Mamba Mentality".

"Even guys at the high school level when they request 8 and 24, our message to them is that this comes with a lot of responsibility," said Mike Osgood Palm Desert assistant basketball coach. "Its going to leave a lasting impact until the end of time. Is my belief."

A lot can change in two years. Maybe the most its ever have for us as a world in these last two. But the one constant is...time has wings.