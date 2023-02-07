Skip to Content
February 7, 2023 9:08 PM
Lebron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record

Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is now the NBA's all-time scoring king!

James broke the record with a mid-range fadeaway with just a few moments to spare in the third quarter.

James came into Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record.

He had 20 points by halftime.

He scored 18 points in the third quarter alone

The record was previously held by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games over 20 seasons. James has now scored 38,388 points in 1,410 games over 20 seasons with more seemingly on the horizon

Abdul-Jabbar held the record since 1984. He was in attendance to watch the historic moment.

James, Abdul-Jabbar, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in a special presentation immediately after the record was broken.

Jesus Reyes

