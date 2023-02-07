Lebron James breaks NBA’s all-time scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James is now the NBA's all-time scoring king!

James broke the record with a mid-range fadeaway with just a few moments to spare in the third quarter.

HISTORY.



With this bucket, LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/N6V5RxPe6r — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 8, 2023

James came into Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to break the record.

He had 20 points by halftime.

16 POINTS AWAY FROM HISTORY 👀



LeBron at the half: 20 PTS, 6-10 FG pic.twitter.com/4BgEwZY7yp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 8, 2023

He scored 18 points in the third quarter alone

LEBRON AGAIN ‼️



4 POINTS TO HISTORY ON TNT. pic.twitter.com/DnXcITucnx — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

The record was previously held by the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who scored 38,387 points in 1,560 games over 20 seasons. James has now scored 38,388 points in 1,410 games over 20 seasons with more seemingly on the horizon

Abdul-Jabbar held the record since 1984. He was in attendance to watch the historic moment.

Greatness is in the building.



NBA all-time leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks on as LeBron James chases his record.



Lakers-Thunder, live on TNT! pic.twitter.com/awbzuRFwoX — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

James, Abdul-Jabbar, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took part in a special presentation immediately after the record was broken.