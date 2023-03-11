McEnroe brothers return to BNP Paribas Open, talk future of tennis with youth focus

"Well when I played it was nothing like this," said Hall of Famer John McEnroe. "We played at a club and they put up a couple of stands, so to see Indian Wells come as far as it has is amazing."

Both John and Patrick McEnroe are in the Coachella Valley with BNP Paribas and Felix Auger-Aliassime for the "Team BNP Paribas Young Talents Alisassime" youth clinic.

"That's what its all about. Giving the kids the opportunity to experience this and to see the pro players," said Patrick McEnroe. "You can't buy it."

Team BNP Paribas Young Talents: A new team will be formed in the Americas in partnership with a leading tennis academy to include the most promising and deserving young tennis talents often from disadvantaged backgrounds. The program will provide human and financial support to talented young athletes on the path to professional careers. Players will be granted the opportunity to train under the direct supervision of tennis professionals and legends. The program will build on the global roster of 130 players which began in 2018 with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in France and in 2019 with John and Patrick McEnroe in the United States.