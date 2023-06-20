“Definitely the biggest game I’ll be playing in my life,” Calder Cup Finals Game 7 Firebirds preview

"You dream as a kid of playing in a Game 7 In the backyard," said Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma. "So we all have played them. These are just the pinnacle games. The games you hope to play for, you dream to play for, you work to play for."

"This is definitely the biggest game I'll be playing in my life," said Kole Lind. "This is the moment you dream growing up and we are ready for the opportunity and looking to seize the moment."

"You remember the people with you and for us we have the right people," said assistant coach Jessica Campbell. "We have the right guys in the locker room to get it done. Our mission is not done yet and we will see what happens tomorrow."

"We are obviously super excited to get the win tonight but we have to do it again on Wednesday. I think we are going to come back to the rink with a lot of belief and confidence," said Joey Daccord. "Play our game, play Bird hockey and leave it all out there and see what the final score is."

What are you looking forward to the most tomorrow?

"Honestly just how electric the arena is. The fans were great last night and can't wait to see them tomorrow," said Ryker Evans.

"We have a bunch of gamers that will bring their game and I like going to war with the guys we got in there," said Cameron Hughes.

"There is no other way we would want to have it than a Game 7 in our barn and in front of our fans," said Daccord.

Be sure to stay with News Channel 3 for complete Game 7 coverage, plus post game trophy presentation and ceremony.