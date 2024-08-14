High school football preview: Shadow Hills Knights

The Shadow Hills Knights are coming off a disappointing 1-9 season, but the Knights are ready to show that this year's team is different.

"We're going to work more, being more disciplined this year," Knights head coach David Palmer said. "We had a problem with discipline last year where offsides penalties affected the team, so this year we started with no tolerance. We're working on it right now, making sure that we're, you know, alignment assignment and we're doing our jobs."

The jobs that the Knights have in mind are to dominate and build for the future.

"This year, our goal is to win as many games as possible, win every game, and that'll build on tradition to keep going on for years, way past us," Knights senior quarterback Pedro Trujillo said. "It's something bigger than ourselves."

Along with building a tradition, the Knights are all about coming together and playing as one.

"We're focused on trying to get them to be a unit, and if they learn how to become a unit, they can do what they want," Knights head coach Palmer said.

As the Knights' goal is to win the DEL, the players also want to extend their season past ten games.

"First of all, just win DEL and then just to keep if we can win more games and hopefully go to CIF would be a great," Knights senior linebacker Luis Nunez said.

With back-to-back losing seasons, the Knights want the title more than ever.

"It's really big for us," Knights senior quarterback Pedro Trujillo said. "I mean, Shadow Hills hasn't run a league title since 2014 in the De Anza league, not even the DEL. So we need to start now, and we keep building forward, and I think this year is our year."

