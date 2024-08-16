High school football preview: Palm Desert Aztecs

The Palm Desert Aztecs are looking forward and bounce back after finishing fourth in the DEL last season.

"We're just looking to improve," Aztecs head coach Rudy Forti said. "Last year, we went 2-8, and just every day, we're trying to get better, so that's what we're looking for. Just improvement day in and day out."

Putting in the work daily, the players are prepared for the grind on the field and in the weight room.

"100%, we're all here ready to work," Aztecs senior linebacker Zach Gibbs said. "You know, like I said, last season was not our season at all. It doesn't reflect us or how we do things here you know, and that drives a lot of us to not repeat what happened last year."

Finishing 2-3 in league last year, fans can expect the Aztecs to show more firepower on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

"Goals, go undefeated, of course," Aztecs junior wide receiver and defensive back Jonah Toland said. "You know, get a lot of points on the board, get a lot of stops and all that good stuff."

Competing in the tough DEL league, Palm Desert is only focused on themselves.

"Just got to keep working," Aztecs head coach Forti said. "I mean, we had a great offseason, we had a great spring ball, great summer ball. I mean, that's basically it. Everyone is doing the same thing in the same weather. Nothing we're doing is making us any more special than any other team. We're just going to work as hard as we can."

With the Aztecs' work-first mentality, Palm Desert is coming back hungrier for more.

"We always come back with the drive, you know, losing is not usually what we do here," Aztecs senior linebacker Gibbs said. "It's not our specialty at all. Winning is our specialty, so we're going to come back and try to win."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports throughout the season.