Girl’s flag football grows from 2 to 8 teams in the valley

Girls flag football here in the valley has grown rapidly, but it's also created an opportunity for girls who want to try something new.

"We're just excited to be out doing something that maybe they thought they couldn't do before and now they know they can do it and they can excel at it," Palm Desert head coach Dani Oswood said.

This time last year, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert were the only schools to have the sport, and the players can't wait to start their second season.

"I feel like we as a team have developed way more as a whole, and I'm excited that everyone else is super interested in doing it," Palm Desert running back Olyvia Lugo-Alvarez said.

For some schools, it's their first year having the sport, and the athletes could not be more grateful.

"It feels great, and I love to see my team grow," Indio senior quarterback Anika Coronado said. "As we first started, we didn't know anything. I feel like we're growing, and I like to see their faces happy and that we're getting the hang of this game, and I'm able to be a part of it."

Growing from two to eight teams, players and coaches have found that it has built an additional community and will only continue to grow.

"I'm happy for the competition," Palm Desert running back Lugo-Alvarez said. "I think it helps to develop and establish the community that flag football has created. I know it's going to be an Olympic sport in 2028, which is exciting because it shows that many girls are interested in playing it. It also further develops that we are establishing us as an actual sport and not just as some, you know, club because this many people are dedicated and committed to doing it."

