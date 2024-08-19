High school football preview: Xavier Prep Saints

The Xavier Prep Saints are ready to put their head down and stand on business for their upcoming 2024 season.

"You guys can expect a young team, but one that is willing to hit and do everything they need to do," Saints senior strong safety Austin McDanel said. "We're going to be making a run this year, hopefully, and I think we will."

Finishing 7-5 last year, the Saints are confident they can end their season on a high note.

"Last year's team left a big standard for us, so I feel like we have the people to step up and get the job done again, and obviously, we want a ring this year," Saints senior linebacker Jesus Pazos said.

Losing in the semi-finals last year, Xavier Prep is determined to get to the final stage but is taking their season one game at a time.

"Those guys are motivated to themselves," Saints head coach James Dockery said. "I mean, those guys have now been to the playoffs twice. They've been a league champion, and they've been, you know, a couple of plays away from getting the ultimate championship, so, you know, we try to pride ourselves on having our standard. First things first, let's get to the playoffs, right? If we can get to the playoffs and be competitive in our league if we get a championship, that'll be excellent. We want to get a CIF title; that's what we're missing, but first things first, like I said, Coachella Valley is waiting for us, and I know they can't wait."

Opening up the season against Coachella Valley along with six road games, the Saints are ready for the challenge.

"I mean, every team that we're playing is going to be a tough one," Saints head coach Dockery said. "Pretty much six, seven teams that we're playing this year all played in the playoffs last year, so there's no easy wins on our schedule, but we wouldn't want any other way."

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of high school sports throughout the season.