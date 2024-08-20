High school football preview: La Quinta Blackhawks

Finishing second in the DEL last season, the La Quinta Blackhawks this year will show what they're all about.

"Just expect us to come out and bring it our all," Blackhawks senior left guard and defensive end Sterling Caress said. "We've been working really hard in the weight room this season, and that's where we preach. We start our football games, and we hope to we hope to leave it all on the field this year."

Losing the title to Rancho Mirage, the Blackhawks mindset this year is to be a collective unit.

"It just takes us to show each other that we can all do it together," Blackhawks senior running back Aiden Nsubuga said. "I think anybody in this valley right now wants first place. It's not just us, so obviously, we're going to have to compete. We're going to have to show the valley that we really want it."

With their drive to claim the title all by themselves, La Quinta is going to do whatever it takes to win.

"We describe our play style as doing what we need to do to be successful on the football field," Blackhawks head coach Juan Ramon Ruiz said. "If we got to, you know, run the ball or pass the ball, we'll do whatever it takes to get it done, but we do pride ourselves on being very physical."

Along with their physical brand of football, the Blackhawks are putting in the work day in and day out to secure the title.

"We just focus on ourselves and focus on us getting better on a daily basis and collectively as a group," Blackhawks head coach Ramon Ruiz said. "We hope to compete towards the season's end for a league title."

