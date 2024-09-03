Student Athlete of the Week – Mackenzie Morin

Indio girls volleyball setter Mackenzie Morin is this week's student-athlete of the week.

A leader and a star are the two words used to describe Mackenzie Morin at Indio High School, but where she is now comes from her drive to be better.

"I work really hard for it," Morin said. "I have so much love for the sport, and every day, I want to be the best player I can be and be better than yesterday."

Along with her passion for volleyball, she also has an interest in working in the medical field.

"I love helping people," Morin said. "I think it's such an amazing job to be able to help heal people and just be like that person in someone's life."

Being a captain of this year's Rajahs squad, she is highly regarded by her teammates and coaches.

"Playing alongside her is great," senior defensive specialist Clover Cordova said. "I feel like we work together well. We mesh well a lot and, being her teammate and then, like, even playing against her, I just feel like there's still that connection from each other. I think when you have that connection with someone, it just works really well on the court."

With the connection she built with her teammates, she's also built a strong enough trust with her coach to lead her team on the court every game day.

"She's done great at it," head coach Meagan Nolasco said. "A lot of times when players are confused in different things or scenarios that you haven't been a part of because volleyball's always changing, she'll stop and she'll explain to them the reasoning behind it and make the adjustments. She does a really good job at being another coach on the court."

As this is her final year playing for the Rajahs, Morin plans to attend a four-year but keeps her options open.

"There's a few different colleges I want to go to," Morin said. "Victor Valley is definitely an option. There's a few on the coast in Oceanside and San Diego area that I want to apply for them, but it really just depends on where I get into the nursing program."

