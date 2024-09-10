Student Athlete of the Week – Juliette Rothe

Xavier Prep girls volleyball setter Juliette, aka "Juju" Rothe, is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Juju Rothe has been very grateful to be alongside her dad at Xavier Prep. However, her dad acting as a coach is what pushes her to give it her all on the court.

"You want to do well for them," Juju Rothe said. "You know, you want to make them proud, and he's such a great coach, and he's never treated me anything but harsh, which I love. I love being definitely the one who knows I have to pick up the pace if I'm low; if I'm not doing well, he's going to call me out on it, and it's going to make me a lot better as a player."

Juju being on the varsity team for multiple seasons, her father, Detlev Rothe, couldn't be more proud.

"I've had the joy of coaching her for many years," coach Rothe said. "She's taken the best of her mother and her athletic ability and her volleyball career, not just Bob. So, you know, happy to be and blessed to have an opportunity to do it again."

Being named as the DEL's offensive MVP, coach Rothe knew from the start that he had a competitor every time his daughter stepped onto the court.

"They look to her. She has the drive. She has the on-court fire that we, as coaches, look for," coach Rothe said. "As a dad, I can't be more proud all the time. It's just an amazing experience, and all we do is take away the blessings and the joy. We all will have our moments. The very first day of practice, we argued over what we should be doing that first day. That right there told me I had a leader."

As Juju plays her last season for the Saints, she wants to continue her volleyball career, but it is taking her final high school season one game at a time.

"Volleyball is kind of in my life," Juju Rothe said. "It kind of feels like a second home. My team feels like a second family. Just being in the gym, like, just hearing, like, volleyball noises. It just makes me feel at home. It makes me excited to play, and I'm scared for the day when I can't play anymore. So, I'm going to keep this going as long as possible."

