College of the Desert falls short in home opener losing 35-29 vs L.A. Pierce

The College of the Desert Roadrunners lost to LA Pierce 35-29 in their home opener at La Quinta High School.

Playing the Brahamas last year, winning 50-28, the tables would turn for the Roadrunners this year.

The Roadrunners got on the board first, leading 7-0 after the first quarter.

L.A. Pierce took control in the second, outscoring COD 21-8.

Coming out of halftime down 21-15, the Roadrunners and Brahamas would be evenly matched scoring 14 points each in the final two-quarters of play.

Falling to 0-2, COD will be back on the road and will play Los Angeles Southwest Cougars of West Adams on Saturday, October 5th at 6 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing College of the Desert football coverage.