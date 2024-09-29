Skip to Content
Sports

College of the Desert falls short in home opener losing 35-29 vs L.A. Pierce

By
Published 1:32 AM

The College of the Desert Roadrunners lost to LA Pierce 35-29 in their home opener at La Quinta High School.

Playing the Brahamas last year, winning 50-28, the tables would turn for the Roadrunners this year.

The Roadrunners got on the board first, leading 7-0 after the first quarter.

L.A. Pierce took control in the second, outscoring COD 21-8.

Coming out of halftime down 21-15, the Roadrunners and Brahamas would be evenly matched scoring 14 points each in the final two-quarters of play.

Falling to 0-2, COD will be back on the road and will play Los Angeles Southwest Cougars of West Adams on Saturday, October 5th at 6 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing College of the Desert football coverage.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content