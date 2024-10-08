Student Athlete of the Week – Leslie Delgado

Coachella Valley outside hitter Leslie Delgado is this week's student-athlete of the week.

"She came in as a freshman. She was just a quiet, shy little girl, you know," head coach Carlos Contreras said. "The only reason she came out here was because her mom liked volleyball, and so she came out here trying to give it a try. I've seen her blossom to, you know, not only a great volleyball player, but this year as a leader, as a captain, and just it's been fun to watch."

Leslie Delgado, an outside hitter with over 250 kills and 62 aces on the season, is motivated by the people she shares the floor with.

"It feels amazing," Delgado said. "I mean, I love my girls. They motivate me to be who I am on the court and off the court. So, yeah, it feels good to be a leader."

Being undefeated in league this year, Delgado's teammates all trust her to lead out the Arabs every time they step onto the floor.

"From her, I've learned a lot of trust and like a lot of hopes," senior setter Savannah Rivera said. "She gives me hope and I can always trust in her as a teammate, you know, on the court. Off the court, she's just like, I'll always be there."

As Delgado is both a great student and athlete, she's set the standard for the volleyball team at CV.

"She's a great example," head coach Contreras said. "She just works hard. She shows the right emotions on the court when things are going good, and when things are going bad. She's earned the respect from a lot of athletes across the court. They'll shake her hand, and they congratulate her on her game, win or lose; you know, she's always giving 100%."

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.