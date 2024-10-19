CIF-SS playoff schedule released for girls volleyball and girls flag football

The playoffs are here for both girls volleyball and flag football.

Nine teams in volleyball and four teams in girls flag football all look to claim the title. Here is a look at the schedule.

THURSDAY, OCT 24

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL - Xavier Prep at Bishop Amat (Division 4), Newbury Park at Desert Christian Academy (Division 4), Pacifica at Palm Desert (Division 5), Patriot at Coachella Valley (Division 7), Edgewood at Indio (Division 8), Palm Springs at Bell Gardens (Division 8), Desert Mirage at St. Pius/St. Matthias (Division 9), Mesrobian at Cathedral City (Division 10), Desert Chapel at CSDR (Division 10).

TUESDAY, OCT 22

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL - Patriot at Shadow Hills (Division 3), Indio at La Habra (Division 4), Palm Desert at Azusa (Division 5), La Quinta at Bishop Montgomery (Division 5)

The CIF-SS playoffs are single elimination in each sport and respective division.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.