CIF-SS playoff schedule released for football

Published 3:08 PM

The playoffs are here for football, as eight local teams all look to claim the title in their respective division.

Here is a look at the schedule.

  • Palm Desert at Warren (Division 7)
  • Rancho Mirage at Beckman (Division 8)
  • Lancaster at La Quinta (Division 8)
  • Coachella Valley at Great Oak (Division 9)
  • El Segundo at Shadow Hills (Division 10)
  • Wilson at Yucca Valley (Division 12)
  • Artesia at Desert Hot Springs (Division 13)
  • Desert Christian Academy at San Gabriel (Division 14)

All of these games will be played on Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

The CIF-SS playoffs are single elimination in each sport and respective division.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

Kenji Ito

