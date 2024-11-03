CIF-SS playoff schedule released for football
The playoffs are here for football, as eight local teams all look to claim the title in their respective division.
Here is a look at the schedule.
- Palm Desert at Warren (Division 7)
- Rancho Mirage at Beckman (Division 8)
- Lancaster at La Quinta (Division 8)
- Coachella Valley at Great Oak (Division 9)
- El Segundo at Shadow Hills (Division 10)
- Wilson at Yucca Valley (Division 12)
- Artesia at Desert Hot Springs (Division 13)
- Desert Christian Academy at San Gabriel (Division 14)
All of these games will be played on Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.
The CIF-SS playoffs are single elimination in each sport and respective division.
