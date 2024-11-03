CIF-SS playoff schedule released for football

The playoffs are here for football, as eight local teams all look to claim the title in their respective division.

Here is a look at the schedule.

Palm Desert at Warren (Division 7)

Rancho Mirage at Beckman (Division 8)

Lancaster at La Quinta (Division 8)

Coachella Valley at Great Oak (Division 9)

El Segundo at Shadow Hills (Division 10)

Wilson at Yucca Valley (Division 12)

Artesia at Desert Hot Springs (Division 13)

Desert Christian Academy at San Gabriel (Division 14)

All of these games will be played on Friday, November 11th at 7 p.m.

The CIF-SS playoffs are single elimination in each sport and respective division.

