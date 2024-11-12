Rancho Mirage running back Jeremiah Williams is this week's student-athlete of the week.

Jeremiah Williams is an electrifying player and a smart student with a 4.1 GPA, but his work ethic that he puts on the field and in the classroom is what makes him a student of the game.

"His football IQ is very, very good," head coach LD Matthews said. "It's up there with some of the best that we've ever had, so it's been a pleasure having him in our program."

Williams made his mark this year at Rancho Mirage with 1,384 yards and 15 touchdowns, but his career began by a coach telling him to do what he now does best.

"I started playing when I was like six, seven," Williams said. "My mom put me in a little league football up in DHS, and I kind of just like my coach gave me the ball. I never knew what position to play. I don't know what it was, but he just kind of told me to run, and I just ran, and I've been playing the same position ever since."

Williams also made history for the Rattlers, breaking the record for the most rushing and total touchdowns in a game as he drives to be the last man standing on the field.

"I think I just don't like getting hit," Williams said. "When I see people like trying to give me, it just makes me want to run faster."

Being a big contributor to the Rattlers DEL league title run, coach Matthews knew that Williams was more than a great ball player, but a leader in and out of the locker room.

"People told this program and our team this year that we weren't going to win a league championship, and he was one of the guys in the locker room saying, no, we got the guys, we got to work," coach Matthews said. "We got to do the little things correct, and so he's just relentless at the things he does. We're going to miss him when he graduates, but we're going to enjoy them while we have him here this last couple of weeks."

We are always looking for Student Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.