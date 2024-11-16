Palm Desert boys water polo wins CIF championship with 10-4 victory over Warren

The Palm Desert boys water polo team is the Division 5 CIF-SS Champion after defeating Warren High School 10-4.

The Aztecs are CIF Champions for the first time since 2013 and are the only school from the desert with two CIF boys water polo titles.

Senior captain William Walz and Eyden Arce led the way, scoring three goals each.

Seniors Parker Finnell and Nick Fash-Poma were also in the scoring column, scoring two goals each.

Congratulations to Palm Desert boys water polo and head coach Michelle Valovic on this magical moment.

