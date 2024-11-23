Firebirds defeat Gulls 3-2 in OT after trailing in opening period

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-2 in overtime Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds were down 2-0 in the first period, but CV would not go down without a fight.

Eduard Sale opened up the scoring for the Birds in the second period, and Jani Nyman scored in the third to tie the game at 2.

TIED AT 2 pic.twitter.com/eb4uZ2hPuB — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 23, 2024

Into overtime, Jagger Firkus becomes the hero for the Firebirds as he scores the game-winning goal to send San Diego home.

THE OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/6EUozjdDMD — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) November 23, 2024

The Firebirds get back in the win column and improve to 9-5-0-1. CV will head back on the road as they will play the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, November 26th. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. our time.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.