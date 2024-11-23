Skip to Content
Sports

Firebirds defeat Gulls 3-2 in OT after trailing in opening period

By
Published 12:09 AM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls 3-2 in overtime Friday night at Acrisure Arena.

The Firebirds were down 2-0 in the first period, but CV would not go down without a fight.

Eduard Sale opened up the scoring for the Birds in the second period, and Jani Nyman scored in the third to tie the game at 2.

Into overtime, Jagger Firkus becomes the hero for the Firebirds as he scores the game-winning goal to send San Diego home.

The Firebirds get back in the win column and improve to 9-5-0-1. CV will head back on the road as they will play the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, November 26th. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m. our time.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Kenji Ito

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content