Firebirds fall to Barracuda 2-1 for their second straight loss

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the San Jose Barracuda 2-1 on Sunday at Tech CU Arena.

The Firebirds opened up the scoring as Nikolas Brouillard found the back of the net nine minutes and 36 seconds in the first period.

Bru gets us on the board 🚨



1-0 us pic.twitter.com/SJdB5yKsSK — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 8, 2024

From then on, it was all San Jose. Off the powerplay, Thomas Bordeleau scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game at 1-1.

Scoreless in the second period, Donovan Houle netted in the loan goal in the third frame to give San Jose the 2-1 lead.

Nikke Kokko started in net for CV and had 36 saves.

Firebirds drop to 11-8-1-2. Coachella Valley will come back home and play the Barracuda on December 12th. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.