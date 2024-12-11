Behind the success of Firebirds’ Forward Ryan Winterton

Before leaving for Seattle to play with the Kraken, Forward Ryan Winterton left a mark on the Coachella Valley Firebirds this season, tallying a team-high 15 points.

"He's found some confidence in his game, and he's got a couple of shorthanded goals, and he's trying to play with that confidence to push that progress forward," head coach Derek Laxdal said.

Confidence played a big factor for Winterton, scoring seven goals and tallying eight assists, but what it comes down to for the 21-year-old forward is being an all-around skater.

"It's going to be the same player I know I can be, a 200-foot player, reliable defensively and offensively," Winterton said. "I think this year I've kind of been, you know, maybe asked a little bit more offensively with just all the guys moving out last year and just, you know, the given ice time I have."

Winterton's offensive game has taken him to the next level as he went back to his roots in his playing style in the game he loves.

"Yeah, they're obviously both a little different," Winterton said. "You know, sometimes I think you think too much when you get up to the NHL. Just for me, it's just kind of getting back to what got me there, and, you know, I know it's important that they want me to play that game."

Playing 16 games for the Birds this season, the fans have made an impact on Winterton, for which he couldn't be more grateful.

"It's awesome," Winterton said. "You can really feel it in the valley. I know all the guys, even just coming out for, you know, outside of the game, it erupts, and every time, it doesn't get old."

