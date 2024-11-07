The American Express golf tournament donates more than $1M to local charities

The American Express tournament hosts some of golf's finest from around the globe, but their biggest impact is right here in the Coachella Valley.

On Thursday, the tournament's board met with nonprofits in the Coachella Valley for their "Impact Through Golf" breakfast.

The tournament gave away $1,050,000 to 16 Coachella Valley organizations.

That's $50,000 more than last year's donation.

This year, tournament officials decided to focus on fewer charities, but make larger donations to each.

"Those groups are all well deserving and then fill out an application. Where is the money going and we’re fortunately later today we’re gonna go see where some of that money is put to work," Pat McCabe, Executive Director of The American Express tournament.

Some of the charities and nonprofits that benefited were the Boys and Girls Clubs, Ophelia, FIND Food Bank, and First Tee of the Coachella Valley.

