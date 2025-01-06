World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler withdraws from American Express due to hand injury

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked men's golf player, announced he is withdrawing from the 2025 American Express, taking place next week in La Quinta.

Check out our American Express Section for Continuing Coverage

Scheffler, 28, injured his right hand on a broken glass while preparing Christmas dinner. The injury forced him to drop out of the Sentry tournament, the PGA Tour season-opener in Hawaii.

Scheffler was originally expected to be able to recover in time for the American Express, however, the golf star ended those hopes with a statement on his social media on Monday.

"After consulting with my medical team, I have made the decision to withdraw from next week's American Express tournament to give my injury more time to heal. I am still hopeful to begin my 2025 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am."

Scheffler is a 12-time winner on the PGA Tour, which includes two Masters, winning the prestigious major in 2022 and 2024.

Many top-ranked players will be at the American Express, including World No. 2 Xander Schauffele, defending champion Nick Dunlap, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, and 17-year-old Blades Brown.

The 66th annual tournament will be held January 16-19 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the tournament.