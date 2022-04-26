St. Andrews set to break attendance record for British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The 150th edition of the British Open is expected to attract a record-breaking crowd of 290,000 when St. Andrews hosts in July. Organizers say they received more than 1.3 million ticket applications, leading to the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans for the world’s oldest major championship. They say the expected attendance will surpass the record 239,000 fans for the 2000 Open that Tiger Woods won at St. Andrews.