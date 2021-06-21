2021 BNP Paribas Open ticket sales delayed

BNP Paribas Open

Tickets and special packages for the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells were expected to go on sale on Monday, but unfortunately, tennis fans will have to wait a little longer to return to "Tennis Paradise."

Matt Van Tuinen, marketing director for the BNP Paribas Open, confirmed the delay. He told News Channel 3 that the reason for the delay is that the dates for the tournament are still yet to be determined.

"With dates for the 2021 BNP Paribas Open still to be determined, tickets and packages are not yet on-sale. We are working diligently to finalize exact timing for the tournament and will share all updates through our social media channels as well as on our website. Thank you for your continued patience, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Tennis Paradise for an incredible event this October." Matt Van Tuinen, BNP Paribas Open marketing director

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open is set to be held in October following a two pandemic-related postponements.

“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to hold the BNP Paribas Open in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas told News Channel 3 in a statement Thursday morning. “We have never wavered in our desire to create an unforgettable experience this fall in Tennis Paradise for our fans, players and sponsors.”

For more information or to purchase tickets/packages when available, visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/

Widely considered the unofficial 5th major, the BNP Paribas Open is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world, featuring the game's greatest players.

The BNP Paribas Open is normally held in March, however the 2020 edition fell right on the start of the pandemic. The tournament was the first major American sports event to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We are extremely excited to welcome players, fans and our clients back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in a safe manner to experience what is deemed by many to be the world’s premier tennis experience,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA in a news release. “We want to thank the entire BNP Paribas Open team as well as the ATP and WTA Tours for their efforts in securing the 2021 edition, following its understandable absence in 2020.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the tournament, including tournament dates, ticket sales, and more.

