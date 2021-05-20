It’s back: BNP Paribas Open to be played in October after two postponements

Local News

"The wait is over" in Indian Wells, BNP Paribas Open organizers say. The tournament is expected to return in October after two pandemic-related postponements.

The announcement came in a tweet:

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/i6C3w9vjBH — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) May 20, 2021

After being forced to forgo the last two editions of the BNP Paribas Open due to the pandemic, the esteemed tennis tournament will finally return.

Normally scheduled for two weeks in March, this year's event will be played in October.

Widely considered the unofficial 5th major, the BNP Paribas Open is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world, featuring the game's greatest players.

Bringing visitors from across the globe, the BNP Paribas Open is a significant source of revenue for shops, hotels and restaurants in the area. At the start of the pandemic, the March 2020 cancellation of the tournament came because of health precautions but also brought significant economic impact. It "cost the valley probably 375 million dollars, cost the city of Indian Wells 4 million," Indian Wells Mayor Ty Peabody estimated at the time.

