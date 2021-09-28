2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu awarded wild card into BNP Paribas Open

BNP Paribas Open

Reigning US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wild card into the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

A desert debut you won't want to miss.



See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 28, 2021

The BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden starts on Oct. 4 and runs until Oct. 17.

Raducanu stunned the tennis world in New York earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles title. She will look to continue her dream season during her first-ever trip to Indian Wells.

The 18-year-old British phenom made her WTA Tour debut in June and quickly garnered worldwide attention by advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon, her first major tournament.

At the US Open, Raducanu defeated ten higher-ranked opponents without dropping a set to win the championship, catapulting her more than 100 ranking places up to World No. 22.

We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021

The remaining wild card recipients for both singles and qualifying draws will be announced in the coming days.

Tickets to the first-ever fall edition of the BNP Paribas Open are now on sale.

All attendees are required to obtain a digital health pass in order to show valid proof of full vaccination against COVID 19 prior to arriving to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

For more information about the vaccination verification process and to get started, please visit https://bnpparibasopen.com/plan-your-visit/health-and-safety/vaccination-entry-verification/.