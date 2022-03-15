Skip to Content
BNP Paribas Open
today at 4:39 PM
Fritz fight past Munar, reaches round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight time

SoCal native Taylor Fritz is continuing to move in this year's BNP Paribas Open. On Tuesday, Fritz beat Jaume Munar to advance to the fourth round.

Fritz reached the round of 16 during the October edition of the BNP Paribas Open last year. He made it all the way to the semi-finals.

A few months ago, News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo highlighted Fritz's connection to the Coachella Valley. The top-ranked American player has been coming to the Coachella Valley to pursue his tennis dream.

Learn more about Fritz and his connection to the Coachella Valley below:

BNP Paribas Open

Jesus Reyes

